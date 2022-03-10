March 10, 2022 · 0 Comments
Sir:
Columnist Lockhart is right to be concerned about Rusia’s Vladimir Putin and his expansive aims.
I sense that Ukraine’s suffering may be a red herring. The Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (east to west) are also threatened by Russian incursion. A study of the map of eastern Europe will reveal an “oblast” – Kaliningrad – nestled between Poland and Lithuania. Kaliningrad belongs to Russia, per post-WW II allies agreement. It includes the only ice-free Baltic port and a tongue of land stretching to within about 50 km of Belarus (another Russian “protectorate”).
If I were Pres Putin, I’d be eyeing that 50 km, pondering how best to join two areas of interest. If that land gap became Russian, three Baltic state members of NATO – formerly Russian vassals – where Canada has troops would be isolated from the rest of NATO. Hmmm.
Charles Hooker
East Garafraxa