By Peter Richardson & Brian Lockhart Amid the torrent of world condemnation for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the community came together at Alexandra Park ...

By Sam Odrowski Maple in the Park is returning to the Island Lake Conservation Area, following a two-year hiatus. The annual event was put on ...

By Sam Odrowski A local full-time firefighter and former volunteer firefighter have expressed concerns over three emergency calls from early February. They say there’s been ...

By Sam Odrowski The logistics of providing transit services to Orangeville residents free of charge was an area of focus during Council’s Feb. 28 meeting. ...

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global celebration of the accomplishments of women and in honour of ...

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario government will be lifting mask mandates in most settings on March 21 and is set to ...