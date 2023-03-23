Rotary Orangeville Highlands Club’s Community Choice Grants program enters final days of voting

By Sam Odrowski

Voting is well underway for the Rotary Orangeville Highland Club’s Community Choice Grants, with tomorrow (Mar. 24) being the final day to cast a ballot online.

Voting commenced on St. Patrick’s Day (Mar. 17) between 13 not-for-profit organizations that have been nominated to secure a $2,000 Community Choice Grant from the Rotary Club.

Visit www.rcoh.ca to vote online for your favourite charity.

The grant program is in its third year and is a fun way for non-profits to compete with each other, trying to secure the most votes to win.

The top three organizations that receive the most votes will each get a $2,000 grant, and the Rotary Orangeville Highlands grants committee will select the final two from the list of nominees. The committee will make its decision with the view of helping smaller non-profits that might not have a social media following.

Here are this year’s nominees:

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin

• Caledon-Dufferin Victim Services

• Celebrate Your Awesome

• Dufferin Arts Council

• Dufferin Parent Support Network

• Family Transition Place

• Headwaters Health Care Foundation

• Hospice Dufferin

• Orangeville and District Horticultural Society

• Orangeville Food Bank

• Theatre Orangeville

• The Lighthouse Community Meal Program

• The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre

“Every non-profit on the voting list was nominated by community members,” said Len Meyer, the Rotary Grants Committee chair. “We have doubled the money this year to help out local charities that much more.”

The public can vote for up to three choices at www.rcoh.ca until the end of the day tomorrow (Mar. 24).

New this year, people will need to register on the Rotary site to vote. This is to keep a level playing field, ensuring one person per vote.

Last year’s grant recipients were Diabetes Canada – D-Camp, The Josh Project Foundation, Achill Choral Society, Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation and District Animal Centre, and Branching Out Support Services.

The successful Rotary Community Choice Grants recipients will be announced by Mar. 31.

