Rotary Club of Orangeville commits $250k to redevelopment of Rotary Park

January 22, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Rotary Club of Orangeville (RCO) has committed to donating $250,000 to the redevelopment of Rotary Park, a Town of Orangeville project slated to begin this spring.

The Rotary Park project, approved by Orangeville Council in June of 2022, is planned over six phases (pending budget):

1. Watermain Work

2. Play Structure

3. Tennis and Pickle Ball Courts

4. Parking Lot and Artificial Skating Loop

5. Sports Fields (baseball and soccer)

6. Club House

Watermain work will commence in Spring 2024, followed by the playground renovation work, tentatively scheduled for late summer 2024. The remainder of the design work is being completed by a private sector contract, RK & Associates Consulting Inc.

The RCO is contributing $50,000 in 2024 and splitting the reminder of the funding over the next six years, 2025-2030, with contributions based on fundraising efforts from the annual Rotary Ribfest and other revenue generating functions.

“The RCO has been a long-standing service club with a demonstrated commitment to youth in the community,” commented Heather Savage, General Manager of Community Services. “We are exceptionally grateful to the RCO for their partnership and support of this and other local community projects.”

This is not the first time RCO has donated funds for playground improvements – through fundraising initiatives during the years 2010-2015, RCO donated $250,000 to the Town to build the Fendley Park splash pad.

To learn more about the Rotary Park Redevelopment Project, and other projects happening in Orangeville in 2024, visit orangeville.ca/construction.

Readers Comments (0)