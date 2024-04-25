Rotary Choice Grants

Dear Sam,

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin was extremely grateful to be one of the recipients of the Community Choice Grants this year.

Thank you so much to Rotary Orangeville Highlands for the grant and to everyone who voted for us. I would just like to clarify that the grant will be used to match more children facing adversity with a caring adult mentor.

As an organization our vision is that every child in Dufferin County who needs a mentor has a mentor.

For anyone who has ever thought about volunteering with our organization please visit our website at www.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/dufferin to learn more.

Yours sincerely,

Nancy Stallmach

Executive Director of Big Brothers

Big Sisters Dufferin and District

