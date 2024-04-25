Letters to the Editor

Rotary Choice Grants

April 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dear Sam,

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin was extremely grateful to be one of the recipients of the Community Choice Grants this year.

Thank you so much to Rotary Orangeville Highlands for the grant and to everyone who voted for us. I would just like to clarify that the grant will be used to match more children facing adversity with a caring adult mentor.

As an organization our vision is that every child in Dufferin County who needs a mentor has a mentor.

For anyone who has ever thought about volunteering with our organization please visit our website at www.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/dufferin to learn more.

Yours sincerely,

Nancy Stallmach

Executive Director of Big Brothers

Big Sisters Dufferin and District


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Environmentally mindful Orangeville man opens free seed library 

By Gail Powell McCarthy Street resident Matthew Smith wants to share his love of backyard farming and sustainability with his Orangeville neighbours. He’s an active ...

Lord Dufferin IODE now accepting pre-orders for 29th Annual Geranium Sale 

By Sam Odrowski Gardening season is fast approaching, and a local women-led not-for-profit organization is holding its yearly geranium sale to help people freshen up ...

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback critical of spending in 2024 Budget

By Sam Odrowski The Liberal Government of Canada announced its 2024 Budget on April 16 with $535 billion in total spending and a nearly $40 ...

Mono asks county to look into a tax on vacant homes

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An unoccupied home is seen as unacceptable during a housing crisis. As such, the provincial government took steps ...

Dining in Dufferin: Deja Vu Diner provides much more than just breakfast and lunch

By Gail Powell From wedding engagements, dance parties and free giveaways to multiple fundraisers, a visit from the Stanley Cup, and a recent viral TikTok ...

Dirt bike riders lobby Mono council to open trails

By JAMES MATTHEWS A group representing offroad motorcycle riders wants Mono to open some of its trails to dirt bikes. Lisa Thompson of the Ontario Federation ...

Strong mayor powers, zoning bylaws questioned at packed Democracy Caledon meeting

150 people attended a Citizens’ Forum held at St. James Anglican Church on April 17 By Zachary Roman Caledon residents against the use of strong ...