Responding to Seeback’s Capital gains letter (Aug. 22)

August 29, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dear Kyle,

Your letter to the Citizen today was very meaningful, however, asking people to email the Liberal minister is not going to work, if anything will.

She has crowed about how much money the capital gains tax increase will bring into the government coffers.

Emails can be deleted.

She can claim she never received any emails about this issue. Why don’t you set up a signature document in your Broadway office for people to come in and sign?

Paper cannot be deleted.

I own property in Tiny Township, Copeland Creek Estates. I also own my property here in Mono. Even if I was offered twice what the Tiny Township property is worth, I would not sell it. Why? Capital gains tax, 67%. Not worth it.

However think of all the people who own cottages and second properties which as they grow older, they may be forced to sell because they cannot look after two properties as they used to do. This Capital gains tax, you’re right, affects not only the selling of land and secondary residences, it affects all areas of our lives.

Unfortunately, I don’t have much faith in our Federal or Provincial governments at this present time. If you read my letter to the Editor published in the Citizen’s Aug 8 edition on the Status of Women’s Committee fiasco, in Ottawa, titled “The Dance of Politicians,” I find that governments talk the talk but don’t walk the walk.

Doug Ford would rather spend money on putting in the pavement for Highway 413 than help to save the lives of victims involved in Intimate Partner Violence.

The Federal Government’s Status of Women Committee seems to be nothing more than a place to shove women’s issues aside and say “oh yes, we are concerned, we’ve even formed this committed to deal with Violence Against Women,” but where are the laws and bills to help such victims. And Chrystia Freeland thinks that increasing the Capital Gains tax on the sale of secondary properties in Canada is a good way to raise money for the deficits, which her government has incurred. I’m not sure how any politician who is sincere in helping their constituents cope with working in the government today.

However, I do like your idea of going after the finance minister. Do you think it will do any good? Seems the governments have a hearing issue and need to see an ear specialist.

Sandy Small Proudfoot

Mono

