Resolutions

By Brian Lockhart

It’s that time of year when people make their annual New Year’s resolutions and vow to either stop doing something, start doing something, or do something better than they did last year.

It’s also the only time of year you can work the word ‘resolution’ into a conversation. If you try asking someone what their resolution will be for June, you won’t get quite the same response.

I’m not sure why New Year’s became the time to try a new approach to life. If you really wanted to lose weight or quit smoking, why didn’t you start the effort in the middle of August when the thought first came to you?

It’s also the season some industries absolutely love – because they know your resolution will boost their sales whether you follow through or not.

The fitness industry will see a surge in memberships as people vow to finally get in shape. The reality is, those three weekly visits to the gym will become two, as you miss one, then vow to make it up the following week. You probably won’t make it up and skip another one because you’re busy. Then, one day, you will realize you haven’t been to the gym in three months, but the fitness club still has your registration money.

What that really means is you had no real interest in getting in shape in the first place, because if you did, you would have kept up the routine.

Every year, there is a ‘top ten’ list of New Year’s resolutions that is published. Who knows if it is really accurate, but the activities listed all seem to be about right.

At the top of the list is ‘exercise more.’ This is an easy one to accomplish if you choose the right goal. Exercising more can be as simple as walking every day. You don’t have to prepare for a triathlon if you want to stay in better shape.

Losing weight is always on the list of top resolutions. It’s also probably one of the hardest goals to achieve. Most people you know who are overweight have had those extra pounds for years and will likely have them for many more.

Getting organized is on the list – but it doesn’t specify whether it means to get organized in your personal life or at work. People who are highly organized tend to be more productive both at home and at work.

If you live life like a whirlwind, most likely, you always will.

Learning a new skill or hobby is a popular resolution. This is very achievable. If you have an interest in trying a new hobby, just do it. If you try it and decide it’s not for you, you have lost nothing by at least giving it a chance.

Living life to the fullest is on the list. That sounds like a good plan, but having a full life has different meanings for different people. A large part of living large is having the funds to pay for all that fun.

However, if your current life is coming home from work and sitting in front of the television for four hours, you probably should explore some options.

Saving more money is a priority for many people. However, you’re probably beat before you can even try this one.

Our current economy simply won’t allow most people to save more money. On the flip side, if you’re a spendthrift who blows a lot of money on frivolous things, you can reconsider how you spend your money.

Put out that cigarette and quit smoking – that’s always a popular one. I read once that it is easier to kick a heroin addiction than it is to quit smoking. Having a good support system through family and friends may help here. Also, try more activities where smoking simply isn’t allowed while you’re there.

Spending more time with family and friends is on the list. In some cases, spending less time with family may be the preferred goal.

Travel more is another popular choice, but then again, it’s back to the money situation. Not everyone has the funds to spend a lot of money on hotels and resorts. However, the good side is that you don’t have to travel 1000 miles to make it a trip. Short trips can be just as much fun.

Reading more makes the list. I’m not sure if a librarian association suggested this resolution, but if you want to read more – then read more. It’s not like it is going to require a lot of effort.

Resolutions are easy to make but difficult to keep.

If you make a resolution – good luck – if you don’t, then just enjoy the ride through the next year.

