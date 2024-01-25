Renovations bringing increased comfort underway at Headwaters’ hemodialysis unit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be able to experience them in comfort with the construction of a newly renovated hemodialysis unit.

The local hospital announced on Monday (Jan. 22) that construction for the modernly renovated hemodialysis unit had begun.

“This renovation of our hemodialysis unit will ensure that our patients continue to have access to excellent care, close to home. Patient experience has been at the forefront, as we engaged them throughout the planning and design process,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of HHCC. “In partnership with the Headwaters Health Care Foundation and the generous support of our community, we are thrilled to complete this work.”

Hemodialysis is a treatment that filters the blood of a person whose kidneys are not working normally. Hemodialysis treatments are life-sustaining for patients with end-stage kidney disease. Since treatments take up to four hours and are required three times per week in a specialized treatment chair, patient comfort is a priority.

The renovation to the Hemodialysis Unit was made possible with donations from the community through the Smart Headwaters fundraising campaign.

“The need for dialysis services is growing and the Foundation and donors are proud to see new renovations for the dialysis unit underway,” said K.C Carruthers, CEO of Headwaters Health Care Foundation. “Hemodialysis patients spend four to five hours, multiple times a week receiving treatment. We want their experience to be as positive and convenient as possible.”

Key features of the renovated hemodialysis unit will include:

A return to its original location on the hospital’s main level within the Ambulatory Care wing. The unit will have direct access from a patient drop-off area adjacent to the hospital

The capacity to expand to 9 stations, capable of treating up to 54 patients annually. To support the longer-term needs of the community, the unit will also have the capacity for a future expansion to 12 active stations that will serve up to 72 patients in total

Brand-new water treatment room for water purification and a technical workroom to support monitoring and maintenance of the water treatment system and the hemodialysis machines

New in-floor scale, designed to be level with the floor to ensure both safety and ease of use for patients

New ergonomic treatment chairs with customizable features for each patient and a renewed layout to bring in more natural light

The hospital expects a few changes during the renovation construction phase, including the temporary closure of the Ambulatory Care patient drop-off parking, entrance area, patient waiting areas and clinic locations.

Patients with Ambulatory Care will continue to register at the Welcome Centre before proceeding to their appointment, while there is no change to registration for hemodialysis patients.

During renovation construction, Hemodialysis and Ambulatory Care patients will continue to be seen, and Headwaters says there will be minimum disruption to patient appointments.

Construction of the newly renovated Hemodialysis Unit is anticipated to be completed by summer 2024.

For more details about the renovation, visit www.headwatershealth.ca or sign up for the hospital’s newsletter for regular updates.

