Headline News

Ram Rodeo returning to Orangeville Fairgrounds

June 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Grab your cowboy hats and boots – the rodeo is coming to town.

Ram Rodeo is returning to the Orangeville Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, with all kinds of traditional rodeo competitions.

Some of those contests include barrel racing, bronc riding, pole bending, and bull riding.

The gates open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, with vendors, food, and the Coors salon opening at that time. The Kids Rodeo with the Canadian Cowgirls will kick off at 2 p.m., and at 4 p.m., the official rodeo competitions will start. At 7 p.m. the grounds closed.

For Sunday, the gates open a bit earlier at 10:30 a.m. The Kids Rodeo with the Canadian Cowgirls will run again at 11 a.m., and the official rodeo competitions start at 1 p.m. The grounds will close at 5 p.m.

Advance tickets are $29 for adults, $15 for youth ages six to 12, and children under five are free.

At the gate, tickets will cost $39 for adults, $20 for youth and $5 for children under five.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketweb.ca/search?q=RAM+Rodeo

The Orangeville Fairgrounds are located at 247090 Sideroad 5, Mono.


