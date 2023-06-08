General News

Rainbow flag raised throughout Dufferin to kick off Pride month

June 8, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Pride is alive and well in Dufferin County.

June 1 kicked off the festivities with rainbow flag raisings throughout the region.

In Orangeville, the Town Hall, OPP Detachment, and County of Dufferin Office hoisted the flag, as well as the Amaranth Township building, Shelburne Town Hall, OPP Primrose Detachment and Museum of Dufferin.

“I think that there’s something really special about raising the Pride flag in our community. It shows that we’re inclusive, we’re supportive, and that we’re a place where everybody can feel safe,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post after the flag raising at Town Hall.

She was joined by councillors, OPP officers and community members.

Mayor Post has been on the Celebrate Your Awesome Committee since its inception, helping to organize the annual Pride and Diversity Day event in Dufferin County. Through her involvement on the committee, she said she hears from community members that the Pride flag raising is more than just a flag, “It’s a symbol of inclusion and a safe space.”

Ricky Schaede, who participated in the flag raising and is a fellow committee member on Celebrate Your Awesome, said it’s always great to see the rainbow flag flying for Pride Month.

“The mission of our organization is to promote inclusiveness and just let everybody know that we’re all welcome here and we all have a home here,” said Schaede. 

“As a committee member, and also as a member of the LGBTQ community, [the flag raising] just really makes me feel happy, safe and welcome in the town.”



         


