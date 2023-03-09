Quilt raffle raising money for Family Transition Place

March 9, 2023

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Created with soft fabrics and intricate designs, a quilt can be a multifarious textile, providing both comfort and beauty to its owner.

Family Transition Place (FTP) is hoping to give both comfort and beauty by raffling off a quilt to help raise funds for the personal care needs of the women and children accessing their shelter, counselling and outreach services.

The funds raised through the raffle will help purchase self-care items such as deodorant, shampoo, body wash, and pajamas.

“Quilts are very popular here at Family Transition Place, they’re available when women are leaving if they need new bedding to set up or in the shelter to feel more comfortable,” said Brennan Solecky, FTP director of development and community engagement. “The comfort that it provides as a part of something visually stunning to look at, can’t be underestimated when we’re thinking about the fact that all of the proceeds from this will go to support the women and children in all our programs.”

The quilt was designed and donated by Sandy Small Proudfoot, a 34-year resident of Mono and graduate of Design from the Ontario College of Art (AOCA ’89).

“I’ve experienced domestic violence myself and I know how difficult it is for victims of domestic violence, particularly when they go into residence like FTP,” said Proudfoot. “I wanted to raise money to specifically help those victims directly.”

The quilt’s name, “Travelling the Silk Road,” refers to a network of routes used by Eurasian traders from Asia to various countries in Europe and eventually to the New World.

Those interested in purchasing tickets for the quilt raffle can do so at Family Transition Place in Orangeville as well as at Booklore and Harmony Whole Foods Market. Tickets cost $10, with a limited 750 tickets printed for the raffle draw. The draw for the quilt will take place on May 1 at 11 a.m. at the Family Transition Place Orangeville location.

