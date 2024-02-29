Quilt raffle fundraising for personal care items at Family Transition Place

February 29, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Family Transition Place (FTP) is hoping to give one individual the comfort of a warm quilt, as they hold a raffle fundraiser to collect donations to support the personal-care needs of the women and children accessing their services.

The quilt, called ‘From Tradition to Non-Tradition’, was designed and created by Dufferin County resident Sandy Small Proudfoot, a graduate of Design from the Ontario College of Art (AOCA ’89). The machine quilting was done by Mary Light of Temiskaming Shores.

“I wanted to bring the history of quilting together in one piece,” explained Sandy Small Proudfoot. “When you think about quilts, they’ve got a long history of necessity, quilts were made for warmth. Now, they can reflect a feeling of love both in the making of it and the giving of it. This was some way that I could try to support Family Transition Place by raising funds directly for the victims coming into the shelter.”

Speaking with the Free Press about why she wanted to make the quilt for Family Transition Place, Small Proudfoot said,

“Domestic violence is not a subject a lot of people want to hear about. It makes people uncomfortable, but there are so many victims of domestic violence today that it is an epidemic.”

Last year, Small-Proudfoot donated a quilt called “Travelling the Silk Road”, which referred to a network of routes used by traders from Asia to various countries in Europe and eventually the New World.

“Sandy has used a medium that she is brilliantly talented in, coupled with her passion to raise awareness about domestic violence and coercive control. She is doing what she can to support the work we do in a really meaningful way,” said Brennan Solecky, FTP director of development and community engagement.

“It is very special, aside from it being a beautiful piece of art, it can also be that source of warmth. They tell a story and they’re beautiful and really healing. I think through anyone’s journey that is accessing services or supports at FTP, it’s very much the same. Everyone’s got a story and while it may not be woven into the tapestry of a quilt, it’s certainly something that can be carried with you for a lifetime, much like a quilt,” added Solecky.

All of the proceeds raised from the raffle will go towards supporting the personal-care needs of the women and children served by Family Transition Place.

Some of the items the proceeds will be used to purchase include shampoo, conditioner, feminine hygiene products, deodorant, toothpaste, and lip balm.

According to Solecky, Family Transition Place housed 74 women and 40 children in their shelter last year. The organization also saw a 23 per cent increase in all to their crisis line, which is equivalent to 4,768 calls.

“We are definitely seeing those calls go up, which is surprising. We’re now seeing individuals that potentially really couldn’t seek support before, who are seeking support now,” said Solecky.

Tickets for the quilt raffle can be purchased at various locations including:

Booklore, 121 First St., Orangeville (until March 19 at 12 p.m.)

Harmony Whole Foods Market, 163 First St., Orangeville (until March 19 at 12 p.m.)

Family Transition Place, 20 Bredin Parkway, Orangeville (until March 20 at 10 a.m.)

FTP’s International Women’s Day Celebration Event on March 8 at Hockley Valley Resort

The price for raffle tickets is $10 each or $20 for three.

The draw for the quilt winner will take place on March 20 at 11 p.m. at Family Transition Place, located at 20 Bredin Parkway in Orangeville. Ticket holders do not need to be in attendance to win.

For more information visit, www.familytransitionplace.ca.

