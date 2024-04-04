Police ask for public’s help in locating man who smashed a local business’s window

April 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A business in Orangeville’s downtown area has become the latest victim of vandalism.

The business, located on First St., had its window smashed with a rock on Easter Sunday at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The person who threw the rock remains at large but attempted to conceal their identity with a garbage bag before vandalizing the business.

“The individual is described as a white male wearing a black garbage bag costume over his navy-blue puffer jacket,” said the Dufferin OPP in a media release. “The bag was used to partially cover his blue, grey and white winter hat.”

The Dufferin OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this male and is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has video or dash cam footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or the Canadian Crime Stoppers Association to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Readers Comments (0)