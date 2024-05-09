Sports

PJHL ready to start Schmalz Cup championship series

May 9, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Junior C hockey in Ontario is now moving into the provincial Schmalz Cup championship series as two teams will now battle it out for the 2024 Junior C title.

The Clarington Eagles and the Lakeshore Canadiens are the final two teams remaining in the League after a season that got underway way back on September 13, 2023.

Four teams were battling it out in the PJHL semi-finals.

The Clarington Eagles, representing the East Orr Division, eliminated the Hanover Barons, representing the North Pollock Division, in a series that went six games and wrapped up with a 4-2 Clarington win on Sunday, May 5.

Hanover had an early 2-1 lead in the series. The Eagles turned it around with a win in game four, then capped the series with wins in Games five and six to take the series.

In the other series, The Lakeshore Canadiens, representing the West Stobbs Division, knocked out the New Hamburg Firebirds of the South Doherty Division.

The series went six games. Lakeshore won the first two games before giving up a loss in Game 3.

The Canadiens won game four with a 4-0 shutout, but the Firebirds kept the series alive with a 4-2 win in Game 5.

Lakeshore ended the series with a 5-2 win in Game 6, on Saturday, May 4.

The championship series schedule has not yet been announced as of press time.

This year the Schmalz Cup will once again be using a best-of-seven series format to determine this year’s provincial championship team.          The Cup was decided in a tournament format for the previous two years, as a result of the pandemic, but will now go back to the pre-pandemic format.

With the tournament format, teams had been playing in neutral territory and saw dwindling attendance due to travel time for fans.

The 61-team Provincial Junior Hockey League is the world’s largest Junior hockey league.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Mono opens new tennis courts at Lynn Gibson Park

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Municipal and provincial dignitaries served up the new tennis courts at Lynn Gibson Park in Mono late last ...

Dining in Dufferin: Plant.ed Cafe helps Orangeville residents embrace plant-based living

By Gail Powell                         A new cafe with fresh plant-forward West Coast energy has opened up beside independent bookstore BookLore on Orangeville’s First Street. Plant.ed Cafe, ...

Walk for Alzheimer’s returning to Island Lake Conservation Area with family-friendly activities

By Sam Odrowski An annual fundraiser in support of the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County is returning to the Island Lake Conservation Area later this month, with ...

10 and 10 Driving Range opens first 18 holes of outdoor mini-putt course

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin County residents who enjoy a challenging game of mini putt can now do so close to home.  The 10 and 10 ...

Residents share passion for improving Orangeville at quarterly Town Hall meetings

In 2023, Mayor Lisa Post established the quarterly Town Hall meetings, aiming to bridge the gap that often exists between a municipality and its residents ...