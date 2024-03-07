Sports

PJHL quarter-final playoffs underway across the province

March 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Provincial Junior Hockey League has started quarter-final playoff competition as divisions around the province start battling for championships.

Division winners will go on to play for the Conference title, with Conference winners then going on to vie for the provincial Junior C Schmalz Cup.

There is a total of 61 teams in the league, making it the world’s largest Junior level league.

Locally, eight teams from the North Carruthers division have completed some quarter-final games with the first series due to wrap up on March 11, if some series go the full seven games. The quarter-final series has a best-of-seven format.

The division has nine teams with the bottom seed, the Midland Flyers, eliminated and not getting a playoff berth.

In their quarter-final, the first-place Alliston Hornets are ahead 3-0 over the eighth-place Innisfil Spartans.

Alliston won both home games to start the series, then won 11-3 on Innisfil home ice on March 3.

The second-place Stayner Siskins lead the Caledon Golden Hawks 2-0 in their series. Stayner took an early lead with a 4-3 overtime win in game one on Feb. 29, then followed up with a 4-2 win in game two on March 3.

The third-place Orillia Terriers, are leading 3-0 in their quarter-final against the Huntsville Otters.

The Terriers won game three of the series 3-1 on home ice in Orillia on March 2.

In a series that could go the distance, the fourth-place Schomberg Cougars are leading fifth-place Penetang Kings 3-0 after Schomberg won game three with a 5-0 shutout on home ice at the Trisan Centre on March 2.

If needed, the final games will take place this weekend.

The four remaining teams will then compete in the best-of-seven semi-final round with the winners moving on to the division championship series.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

‘I’ve always had a really strong drive to make a difference’: Norah Kennedy to retire from executive director role at Family Transition Place

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When Family Transition Place is brought up in conversation, the name of their executive director, Norah Kennedy, doesn’t ...

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney passes away, local leaders remember his legacy

By Sam Odrowski Brian Mulroney, who served as Canada’s 18th Prime Minister for nine years under the Conservative Party of Canada, passed away late last ...

Orangeville public speaks about new animal bylaw

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s backyard hen coop program has been incorporated into the town’s new animal control bylaw. Carrie Cunningham, the ...

Better to avoid conflicts before they happen, says Mono’s integrity commissioner

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono council can put a face to the name of its integrity commissioner. Guy Giorno, the town’s integrity ...