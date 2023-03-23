PJHL moves to semi-final round of playoffs with four teams remaining

March 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Provincial Junior Hockey League is now moving into the semi-final round of playoffs after four teams were eliminated during the quarter-final round.

In the North Carruthers division, it is going to be a real battle in this round of play. The four teams remaining are all very competitive and will be going all out to secure a spot in the final series.

Penetang, Huntsville, Midland, and Innisfil are all done for the year and can trade in their skates for golf clubs once the weather warms up.

In the semi-final round of competition, the Stayner Siskins will be up against the Orillia Terriers.

The Siskins were a powerhouse team this year. They took two losses for most of the season, then gave up a couple more late in the schedule to finish with a 36-4 record and 72 points.

Orillia had a decent season but finished well back in fifth place with 41 points and a 19-19-2 record, including one overtime loss.

This series will likely only go four, maybe five games if the Siskins bench is healthy and continues to play like they have all season. They played Orillia four times in the regular season, outscoring them 22-4 over those four games and shutting them out twice.

The real battle will take place when the Alliston Hornets meet the Schomberg Cougars.

The Hornets finished the regular season in second place with a 30-9-1 record, including two overtime losses and 63 points.

The Cougars finished the season close behind in third place with a 28-11-1 record, including two overtime losses – good for 59 points.

During the regular season, the Hornets and Cougars met up five times, with Schomberg winning three of those games.

This series will likely produce some of the best Junior C hockey games this year as both the Hornets and Cougars are determined to make it to the Division Championship.

The Alliston / Schomber series begins on Alliston home ice on Friday, Mar. 24.

The Stayner / Orillia series will get underway in Stayner on Thursday, March 23.

Readers Comments (0)