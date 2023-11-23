Palgrave United Church and its community kitchen are looking for new paths forward

November 23, 2023

By Zachary Roman

A staple of the Palgrave community is looking for ways to continue service to the community.

The Palgrave United Church has been a place of worship in the community for over 145 years, and, since 2007, has been home to the Palgrave United Community Kitchen (PUCK).

The kitchen is Peel Public Health certified and available for rent by organizations and individuals. Many programs and events are held using the kitchen, such as the popular Dirt 2 Delicious summer camp for kids and the Palgrave Preserves workshop series.

One of PUCK’s main goals is to create a healthy, sustainable local food system.

Sylvia King, Treasurer of the Palgrave United Church and said unfortunately, the Church is facing some difficult times.

King said membership is declining and it has become increasingly expensive to maintain the Palgrave United Church property. Despite these challenges, the church congregation wants to explore how its food initiatives and other activities — such as Nordic walking and chair yoga — provided through PUCK can continue.

The Church is looking for new partnerships and people or organizations to rent its space.

“Our Church’s community kitchen is extremely active,” said King. “If we can find a partner who would work with the Church in a rental situation, it could keep the doors open for the benefit of the community kitchen, which is for the benefit of the community at large.”

King said people in Palgrave are sad at the thought of the Church having to be sold as it has always been a gathering place.

“We’re looking for ideas… anyone with a vision,” said King.

Even if the kitchen can continue, King said it’s unlikely the worship part of the Church will be able to go on much longer, as paying for a minister is too expensive. She said perhaps a minister could be brought in on a part-time basis.

King shared that over the years, the Palgrave United Church has been home to a Sunday school, church choir, junior choir, and United Church women and youth groups. It’s a place where baptisms, confirmations and weddings have been celebrated.

Events and fundraisers at the Church included turkey suppers with homemade pies, strawberry socials, craft and bake sales, and plant sales.

Upgrades to the Church throughout the years have included a vestibule addition, solar roof panels, elevator addition, and the commercial kitchen.

Those interested in supporting the Church or PUCK can call 905-880-0303 or email palgraveunitedchurch@rogers.com or info@palgravekitchen.org.

