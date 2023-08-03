Over $6,000 raised at Jamie Ferris Memorial Golf Tournament

By Sam Odrowski

The Jamie Ferris Memorial Golf Tournament saw great success over the weekend, generating over $6,000 between the golf, dinner and silent auction at the event.

The fundraiser was held at the Lynbrook Family Golf Centre in Amaranth on Saturday (July 29) afternoon in memory of Jamie Ferris, who passed away suddenly in a motorcycle collision along Highway 9 on May 11. The $6,290 raised from the event is being split between Ferris’s three children, Tayah, Brilee, and Noah, as well as his granddaughter Ava.

While it rained all morning leading up to the event, the clouds parted, and the sun shone for the golf tournament’s start at 4 p.m.

Tara Fradette, who organized the golf tournament with her husband Jerome, said she’s thrilled with how it came together.

“It was 100 per cent a success,” she enthused. “I am thoroughly impressed with the evening. I think everybody had a great time. Everyone enjoyed themselves in ‘old Jamie style.’ It got everybody together again, and from all different walks of life, not just his friends from high school, but all kinds of people that he touched.”

Fradette said she hoped the event would generate a few thousand dollars, but the level of community support received surpassed her expectations, between the sponsors, silent auction donations and generosity of the nearly 80 people who attended.

There were several door prizes, raffles, a different competition at each hole with an associated prize, and over 30 silent auction items, all donated by local businesses and individuals.

“The community absolutely did pull through and everyone I reached out who was more than gracious enough to provide something, and there were some really good prizes. Everything from restaurant gift certificates to getaways and Blue Jays tickets – you name it,” said Fradette. “It just goes to show how a community comes together in times of need.”

She added that Ferris’ children attended the memorial golf tournament, and it felt good for them to see so many people supporting the event and honouring their dad.

Dana McGregor, who used to MC with Ferris at TJ’s Hangar and other local bars, MC’d the Jamie Ferris Memorial Golf Tournament, announcing raffle and live auction winners.

For McGregor and many others who helped put the event together or participated, the day was quite cathartic and healing. Fradette noted that the loss of Ferris was sudden, and those who knew him hadn’t been able to get together since a Celebration of Life was held in late May, so the golf tournament was a wonderful gathering for them.

Going forward, Fradette said the plan is to make the event annual and support the charities that Jamie Ferris used to donate to through Qwest Riders and his other community involvement.

More details about the 2nd Annual Jamie Ferris Memorial Golf Tournament will be released as they’re made available.

