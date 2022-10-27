Outlaws flag football program wraps up with championship games

October 27, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws are wrapping up their fall flag football program with playoffs and championship games.

The final games will be played on the field at the Hill Academy in Caledon.

After the pandemic put a halt to tackle football for a couple of seasons, the Outlaws organization decided to start a summer flag program to keep kids active. Many of the players were disappointed that the season could not take place, but once the flag program got underway, many signed up for it and enjoyed playing the sport.

It became so popular that Club executive decided to expand the program and keep it running.

For this year’s fall schedule, there were four teams and the Outlaws are hoping to expand that next year as more and more kids are signing up to be on a team.

“We started in September and ran an eight-week season with 72 kids involved,” explained Outlaws executive member, Matt McCaulay. “We had six teams. During the summer season we had four teams and hoping to be even bigger next summer.”

The teams are divided by age groups to make them competitive. Players are young as seven can find themselves a team to play on. The age range goes up to those born in 2008.

The Outlaws also ran their tackle football program this past summer, and played out of a field in Caledon as their home turf. The Caledon high school location features a full size artificial turf surface which creates a whole new dynamic for the sport.

The flag football program is open to boys and girls, and provides a lot of fun and some competitive rivalries among the teams.

After a successful season, the teams will get the chance to battle it out for the championship win.

The playoffs got underway on Friday, October 21.

The final night of Outlaws flag football with the championship will take place at the Hill Academy on Friday, October 28.

Readers Comments (0)