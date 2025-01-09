Orangeville’s Storm FC soccer teams roar back from the holidays

By Chris Broom

All three youth teams from the Orangeville Minor Soccer Club’s Storm FC were back in action on Saturday (Jan. 4) following the break in training over the holidays.

The U13 Girls Correia Realty Group kicked things off first on Saturday afternoon at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre as the squad got back to their winning ways in a 4-0 shutout against the Brams United team.

Goalkeepers Amina Elmansory and Katrina von Rode split the blank sheet. Two goals by Nathalie Wojcik and singles from von Rode and Maliha Traikos were enough for the team to climb back into a share of first place in the standings with the Etobicoke Energy, the only squad to defeat Storm this season. The U13 Girls are right back on the field this Saturday (Jan. 11) at 4 p.m. in the PFFC Field House in Mississauga.

In Provincial Indoor Soccer League (PISL) action, The U15 Boys recorded their biggest win of the season – a 9-2 drubbing of the Barrie Cardinals. The boys were in control from the beginning and had opened up a 4-2 lead at halftime before scoring five unanswered goals in the second half. Ben Mazenauer led the way with three goals, along with a pair of two-goal efforts from Jonah Traikos and Kameron Izzard while both Cameron Milhomens and Sam Jeffrey-Stedman added singles.

The win improves the team’s record to 2-5 and moves them up into 8th place out of 12 teams with their next game against the 7th place Etobicoke Energy White on Saturday (Jan. 18) at The Hangar in Downsview Park.

Also on Saturday, the U14 Boys Storm FC squad faced the team from Kleinburg-Nobleton Soccer Club. Storm got a goal from Anthony Sonsini in a tough 4-1 loss. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the team as their next opponent is the undefeated Vaughan Azzuri. That match is scheduled for Saturday (Jan. 18) at 8 p.m., at Mississauga Stadium on Courtney Park Drive.

