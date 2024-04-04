Orangeville U13BB Tigers win gold in Brampton tournament

April 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tigers U13BB team came home with a gold medal after competing in the Brampton Canadettes 55th Annual Easter Tournament held from March 29 to 31 in Brampton.

The Tigers put out their best effort throughout the entire tournament, delivering a solid performance in every game.

In the round-robin, the U13BB team faced Mississauga, the Carolina Hurricanes, North Halton, and Burlington.

They finished first in their division with three wins and one tie.

After advancing to the semi-final round of competition, the Tigers eliminated Stony Creek in that game to earn the right to advance to the championship game.

In the final, the Tigers were up against a formidable team from Oakville.

The Tigers won the final 3-2 to claim the gold medal.

“The victory was a testament to the Tigers’ unwavering dedication and hard work, as well as the unwavering support of their coaches, families, and fans,” Tigers coaches said. “In an exhilarating display of skill and teamwork, the U13BB Tigers emerged victorious in obtaining gold. From the opening faceoff to the final buzzer, the Tigers demonstrated their commitment to excellence, delivering stellar performances in every match.”

The U13BB Tigers now set their sights on OWHA championships against Oakville and the upcoming provincials.

