Orangeville to march against sexual, gender-based violence on Sept. 26

September 26, 2024 · 0 Comments

By James Matthews

Family Transition Place (FTP), the local Georgian College campus, and the community will continue the fight to take back the night in Orangeville.

This year’s edition of the annual Take Back the Night event, which looks to raise awareness of and against sexual violence, will take place today (Sept. 26) from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

This year’s event will feature guest speakers with lived and living experiences, information tables, and an empowerment march about 1.5 kilometres long in the area surrounding the Georgian College campus in Orangeville on Centennial Road.

Registration for the event is not required.

Take Back the Night has been taking place around the world for many years as a means to show solidarity against sexual violence and gender-based violence and support survivors in their healing journeys.

This will be the third year this event will be hosted at the Georgian College Orangeville campus, and FTP is partnering with the college to raise awareness as well as provide information to this community about sexual violence and the local resources available.

