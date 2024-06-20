Orangeville SPCA Ride to fundraise for animals in need

June 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts in the region will soon be riding in support of needy animals.

The Orangeville SPCA Ride, put on by the Orangeville Scooter Society, is taking place June 29 in support of the Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with participants leaving from the Orangeville SPCA building at 650 Riddell Rd. They will travel to Higher Ground Coffee in Belfountain before taking off to Hockley Valley Café in Loretto.

The ride is being organized and led by Wayne Sumbler, who’s known in the area for travelling around on his scooter with his dog Auston in the sidecar.

He said the ride will help to raise awareness and money for animals in need that are treated by the Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre.

So far, Sumbler has raised over $1,500, and he’s hoping more donations will come in by the time the ride takes place.

Readers Comments (0)