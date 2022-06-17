Orangeville Rotary Ribfest returning for in-person event in mid-July

Where there’s smoke, there’s probably mouth-watering, finger-licking ribs nearby, sizzling on a barbeque. Residents of Orangeville and beyond will soon be able to enjoy a delicious rack of ribs with the return of the 13th Annual Orangeville Rotary Ribfest to the Alder Recreation Centre July 15, 16, 17, after a pandemic hiatus.

Ribfest Chair, Michael Wright, welcomes this rite of summer.

“After missing the community excitement for two years, we are thrilled to be hosting Ribfest in its full size,” he said. “We have new food experiences as well as the ribs that everyone looks forward to all year. And of course, the music will be rocking with the Practically Hip, Larry Kurtz and the Campfire Poets headlining the weekend. We can’t wait to see everyone come out.”

Ribfest is centred around community; bringing together supporters, attendees, volunteers and sponsors to champion a positive, vibrant community.

The proceeds from Ribfest are donated back into the community, through the Orangeville Rotary Club, to support local projects and charities.

Admission to Ribfest is free, however donations are gratefully accepted by the Rotary Club.

Ribfest food guarantees a feast of the senses; six professional rib teams grill heaven-on-the-bone ribs, chicken and pulled pork with all the fixings while other foodie favourites such as burgers, tacos, corn on the cob, Jerk and ice cream tantalize the taste buds.

There’s definitely something for everyone: a midway with new attractions; the Classic Car Show on Saturday; merchandise vendors and 11 bands playing music non-stop. Sunday, the focus is on the family, with a kids zone featuring everything from music to magic, and an extra bonus – toonie rides at the midway.

“The excitement of another Ribfest is building,” said Nancy Frater of the Orangeville Rotary Club. “Cast off the memory of lockdowns and social distancing, join your friends and family for tasty food, quality entertainment and a unique social experience.”

For more information check out www.orangevilleribfest.com

