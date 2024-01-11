Orangeville Rotary partners with town on park redevelopment project

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Orangeville’s Rotary clubs are setting their eyes on assisting the municipality with the redevelopment of their namesake park off Second Avenue.

Rotarians are represented by the Rotary Club of Orangeville and its sister group, the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands.

Ed Kampen of the Rotary Club of Orangeville told council during its meeting Jan. 8 about the club’s financial commitment toward the redevelopment of Rotary Park.

“Our current contributions tend to focus on social services and parks,” said Ed Kampen of the Rotary Club of Orangeville.

He said his club is committing $250,000 over seven years toward the town’s redevelopment plans for the park. It’s the same amount that’s been contributed to the Fendley Park Splash Pad.

The town has requested an agreement with the club. Once that’s ironed out, he said the club will give $50,000 this year. Further details on how to proceed with funding will be worked out in the agreement.

The park’s redevelopment project consists of some big ideas.

According to the town’s website, recommendations for changes to the park include upgrades to baseball diamonds.

The soccer field will be shifted to accommodate a new path connection between the ball diamonds and the soccer pitch. An asphalt path system will be added to connect to the existing asphalt pathway system, creating a walking loop around the ball fields and soccer fields.

Parking will be expanded and paved with line painting.

The tennis courts will be moved north, with one court added. There’s also the possibility of pickleball courts.

Mayor Lisa Post thanked Kampen for the community work that Rotarians have undertaken.

“I know you’ve got a dedicated group of volunteers there who are very committed to community development and growth,” she said.

