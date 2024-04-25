General News

Orangeville Public Library starting Social Justice Club

April 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The world is an interesting, ever-changing place that can be intimidating to navigate for youth as they grow. In partnership with the Puslinch Assembly of Bahai’s, the Orangeville Public Library (OPL) is excited to offer a new club for youth aged 7 to 14 to help develop the skills they need to become engaged citizens.

Meeting weekly, the Social Justice Club will empower like-minded youth to connect with one another by learning about different lived experiences and examining common goals and challenges.

“We live in a diverse world, and more than that, in a community that is becoming more diverse every day,” said Darla Fraser, CEO of the Orangeville Public Library. “A thriving society comes from not only celebrating and acknowledging our differences but learning to identify where prejudices and problems exist and working together to resolve them.”

The group will be led by local volunteer Farzaneh Peterson to help foster the ability for youth to become better world citizens and lead purposeful and meaningful lives through the lens of empathy.

Topics to be covered include:

• Fairness/kindness
• Stereotypes/prejudice
• Lived experiences (including marginalized communities)
• Courage and cooperation
• Social responsibility
• Access to basic human rights (food, shelter, water, education)
• Caring for the environment/protecting the planet

The Social Justice Club aligns with the OPL Strategic Plan’s goal to help develop literacies around issues that are intercultural, emotional, environmental, and civic. As a result of these pursuits, youth will gain the knowledge to actively participate and effect change in the local community and society.

Beginning on May 1, the Social Justice Club will meet every Wednesday: Youth aged 7 to 10 will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. and ages 11 to 14 will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Mill Street Meeting Room.

Registration for the Social Justice Club is required.

Visit orangevillelibrary.ca for more information.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Environmentally mindful Orangeville man opens free seed library 

By Gail Powell McCarthy Street resident Matthew Smith wants to share his love of backyard farming and sustainability with his Orangeville neighbours. He’s an active ...

Lord Dufferin IODE now accepting pre-orders for 29th Annual Geranium Sale 

By Sam Odrowski Gardening season is fast approaching, and a local women-led not-for-profit organization is holding its yearly geranium sale to help people freshen up ...

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback critical of spending in 2024 Budget

By Sam Odrowski The Liberal Government of Canada announced its 2024 Budget on April 16 with $535 billion in total spending and a nearly $40 ...

Mono asks county to look into a tax on vacant homes

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An unoccupied home is seen as unacceptable during a housing crisis. As such, the provincial government took steps ...

Dining in Dufferin: Deja Vu Diner provides much more than just breakfast and lunch

By Gail Powell From wedding engagements, dance parties and free giveaways to multiple fundraisers, a visit from the Stanley Cup, and a recent viral TikTok ...

Dirt bike riders lobby Mono council to open trails

By JAMES MATTHEWS A group representing offroad motorcycle riders wants Mono to open some of its trails to dirt bikes. Lisa Thompson of the Ontario Federation ...

Strong mayor powers, zoning bylaws questioned at packed Democracy Caledon meeting

150 people attended a Citizens’ Forum held at St. James Anglican Church on April 17 By Zachary Roman Caledon residents against the use of strong ...