Orangeville Public Library starting Social Justice Club

April 25, 2024

The world is an interesting, ever-changing place that can be intimidating to navigate for youth as they grow. In partnership with the Puslinch Assembly of Bahai’s, the Orangeville Public Library (OPL) is excited to offer a new club for youth aged 7 to 14 to help develop the skills they need to become engaged citizens.

Meeting weekly, the Social Justice Club will empower like-minded youth to connect with one another by learning about different lived experiences and examining common goals and challenges.

“We live in a diverse world, and more than that, in a community that is becoming more diverse every day,” said Darla Fraser, CEO of the Orangeville Public Library. “A thriving society comes from not only celebrating and acknowledging our differences but learning to identify where prejudices and problems exist and working together to resolve them.”

The group will be led by local volunteer Farzaneh Peterson to help foster the ability for youth to become better world citizens and lead purposeful and meaningful lives through the lens of empathy.

Topics to be covered include:

• Fairness/kindness

• Stereotypes/prejudice

• Lived experiences (including marginalized communities)

• Courage and cooperation

• Social responsibility

• Access to basic human rights (food, shelter, water, education)

• Caring for the environment/protecting the planet

The Social Justice Club aligns with the OPL Strategic Plan’s goal to help develop literacies around issues that are intercultural, emotional, environmental, and civic. As a result of these pursuits, youth will gain the knowledge to actively participate and effect change in the local community and society.

Beginning on May 1, the Social Justice Club will meet every Wednesday: Youth aged 7 to 10 will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. and ages 11 to 14 will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Mill Street Meeting Room.

Registration for the Social Justice Club is required.



Visit orangevillelibrary.ca for more information.

