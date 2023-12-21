Orangeville Otters compete in Barrie Trojan Meet

December 21, 2023 · 0 Comments
By Brian Lockhart
Orangeville Otters Swim Club travelled to Barrie to compete at the Barrie Trojan Meet from Dec. 1 to 3 with good results.
The competition took place at the East Bayfield Community Centre. As a team, the Otters were voted Best Team Spirit by meet organizers with a lot of cheering and a positive attitude. The Otters’ coaches were very proud of the enthusiasm displayed by Club participants.
During the meet, the Otters had 776 total swims, with 90 per cent of them resulting in best times.
Five Club records were broken during the swim meet.
These include:
The Otters had 12 senior and three junior swimmers qualify for Provincial Level Championship meets. Several other swimmers had regional qualifications.
Bryson Jeans won the 400m eliminator event and won $100.
Also in the eliminator events representing the Otters were Anika Bennett, Vanessa Servos, Sadie McMahon, Mary Gabrielle Ryan, and Aiden Arbeau.
The top ten Otters point scorers at the event include:
The Otters are always looking for new members. An assessment night was held on Dec. 11 for athletes interested in competitive swimming.
Swimmers interested in competing must be able to swim a 25 freestyle and be at least six years old.