Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post’s message to the community

As Mayor of the Town of Orangeville, one of my key commitments during the election was to improve community engagement and to ensure that residents have an accessible and approachable way to ask questions of Council and Town Staff; to voice their thoughts, concerns, and ideas about what’s happening in Town. With that goal in mind, in 2023 we launched Mayor’s Quarterly Town Hall Forums, an initiative designed to make public participation easy, open, and informal. With great thanks to the participation of the community, we are thrilled to continue hosting these forums.

In our growing Town, we, Council and Town Staff, know just how important it is to stay connected to the community we serve. These forums provide an opportunity for everyone to participate without the legislated formalities of a traditional Council meeting. There are no rules about speaking order, no need to give your name or address, and no minutes are taken. The goal is simple: to foster open dialogue between residents, your elected officials, and town staff in a welcoming environment. The only rule we have is that participation MUST be respectful – this is not an episode of ‘Parks & Rec’ (if you haven’t seen that show, you should really check it out!) and we don’t want to end up as a viral video!

Transparency and accessibility are the cornerstones of a healthy, thriving democracy. Town Hall Forums like this create an invaluable space where you, the residents, can bring up questions, share feedback, or simply attend to learn more about the projects we are doing at the municipal level. Whether it’s updates about capital projects, water infrastructure, recreation programs, or broader topics like taxes and municipal budgeting, these forums are designed to keep you informed while also allowing us to listen and respond directly to your concerns.

Your input helps guide us as we make decision that impact the future of Orangeville. Hearing directly from you gives us a clearer picture of the issues that matter most to our community. These sessions help bridge the gap between the public and local government, ensuring that decision-making is grounded in real-time community feedback. Any time we are able to engage in meaningful, community consultation, the entire community wins.

At each session, we bring in staff experts, depending on the topics of the quarter, who are available to provide updates and to answer any technical questions that may arise. You can expect updates on current projects such as the water meter upgrade program or age-friendly community programs. This format allows for an open, meaningful exchange where residents can raise questions directly to the experts responsible for the management of these initiatives.

A Focus on Budgets and Taxes

As we approach the next Town Hall Forum, I want to emphasize the significance of this particular meeting. On Wednesday, October 9th, we will be focusing on the subject of municipal budgets and taxes, a topic that affects every resident and business in our town. We know that budgets can be complex, and that is why it is critical for us to demystify the process, listen to concerns, and ensure the community understands how municipal spending works, what services are funded, and how your tax dollars are being managed.

This forum comes at an important time, as we begin preparing for our upcoming budget season. Municipal budgeting is not only about balancing numbers; it is about investing in the priorities that matter most to the community – whether that’s infrastructure, public safety, recreation, parks and trails, economic development, or something else. We want to hear from you about what you see as the priorities for Orangeville in the coming year and beyond.

If you are unable to attend this upcoming Town Hall in person, there are still plenty of ways to ensure that your voice is heard. Residents are welcome to submit their questions in advance by emailing me at lpost@orangeville.ca with the subject line “Mayor’s Town Hall Question”. Additionally, please don’t forget that Council Meetings are always open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend. If there is a matter that you wish to speak to at the Council meeting, you can pre-register as a delegation and the process for public participation at a meeting can be found by visiting orangeville.ca/SpeakUp .

For those who may not wish to register as a delegation but still have a question, there is also a section of our Council Meetings devoted to ‘Question Period’. Furthermore, it is important to note that our entire Council are approachable and eager to hear from the community, and we are all available via email or phone to discuss any local issues on your mind. We strongly believe that an engaged community is a stronger community, and we encourage all residents to take advantage of these avenues to stay connected and involved.

The next Mayor’s Quarterly Town Hall Forum will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at the Tony Rose Memorial Sports Complex in the upstairs banquet room. Doors will open at 6pm, and the formal presentation will begin at 6:30pm, with our open Q&A session following at approximately 7pm. The event usual wraps up by 8:30pm or earlier.

I encourage everyone of all ages to attend, whether you have specific questions, want to learn more about upcoming projects, or simply want to hear what’s happening in Town! Please note that questions do not have to pertain to the budget or taxes – you are free to ask about anything that is on your mind. This is your opportunity to engage with us directly, and I am looking forward to seeing many of you there.

Together, we can ensure that Orangeville remains a vibrant, responsive, and connected community. See you on October 9th.

