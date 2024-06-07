Orangeville mayor lauds youth’s heroic actions

June 7, 2024

By JAMES MATTHEWS

In a moment of crisis, Kaydence Stokes exemplified the best of our community values.

Empathy.

Courage.

And a willingness to help others.

The Orangeville youth embodied what Mayor Lisa Post described as “community awesomeness.”

She sets an example to everybody, Post said, and is a reminder of the power of individual actions and the impact they can have on an entire community.

“Her actions made a profound difference in the outcome of a potentially tragic situation,” Post said. “And she did all of it with a calm and composed demeanor that is truly inspiring.”

Stokes walked to a friend’s house during the long weekend in May.

“As she walked, she witnessed a harrowing incident,” Post said.

She saw a young boy being struck by a vehicle.

“In that moment of chaos and uncertainty while many would have been paralyzed by shock, Kaydence instead sprang into action.”

She dialled 9-1-1 and followed the operator’s instructions.

“Not only did she provide critical information to the emergency services, but she also comforted the young boy,” Post said. “Despite his confusion, disorientation, and visible injuries, Kaydence stayed by his side, offering the solace that he so desperately needed in that moment.”

But the incident didn’t end for Kaydence with the ambulance’s arrival.

Post said the trauma she’d witnessed weighed heavy on her young heart and she continued to worry about the little boy who was struck.

Stokes heard from the lad’s parents that he’d been airlifted to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto. And she heard that doctors didn’t feel that the boy had sustained life-altering injuries in the mishap.

“A piece of news that brings immense relief to all of us,” Post said.

In recognizing the young woman’s selflessness, the mayor said Stokes shows what community heroes look like.

“I really didn’t think it was that big a deal or anything,” Stokes said.

Mayor Post presented Stokes with a certificate of recognition during Orangeville council’s meeting on Monday, June 3.

