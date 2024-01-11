General News

Orangeville man wins over $90k

January 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Bruce Irvine of Orangeville anted up and went ‘ALL IN’ to win the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot worth $90,082.10 on Dec. 13, 2023. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his POKER LOTTO play and $2 on another one of his POKER LOTTO plays, bringing his total winnings to $95,084.10.

Bruce, a retiree, says this is his first major win and the most he’s ever won before this was $500 with POKER LOTTO. “I enjoy playing a variety of games,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

The 67-year-old father of two and grandfather of four discovered his win while at the store. “I was excited to see I won. I think the store clerk was more excited than I was – she was so happy for me,” he smiled. “My wife is the first person I told, and she was shaking! She is so excited for me.”

Bruce doesn’t have any plans for his winnings yet. “I am still thinking it over.”

“This is so exciting,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Dawson Road in Orangeville.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Rotary partners with town on park redevelopment project

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s Rotary clubs are setting their eyes on assisting the municipality with the redevelopment of their namesake park ...

Polar Dip in Grand Valley raises record amount of money for Grand Valley Food Bank

By Sam Odrowski Over 50 brave souls took the plunge into the freezing Grand River to ring in the new year on Jan. 1. And ...

Carollers deliver joy to Orangeville family over the holidays

By Brian Lockhart An effort to bring joy to a local family turned into a big success when around 85 carollers arrived at their Orangeville ...

Local resident to hold annual marathon skate fundraiser, 1926 Skate

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne resident Steve McNeil, 62, is strapping on the skates and preparing to brave the winter cold for ...

Local business broken into, owner hoping to prevent it from happening to others

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An Orangeville business owner is looking to help other business owners avoid becoming the victims of crime after ...

Local hospital gets $500,000 donation for Smart Headwaters campaign

By Sam Odrowski A local family-owned business, e. Hofmann Plastics Inc., has pledged $500,000 in support of Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s Smart Headwaters campaign. With ...

Date set for inquest into 2016 death of Orangeville women convicted of murder

By Paula Brown  A new date has been set for an inquest into the 2016 death of Terry Baker, an inmate who was serving a ...