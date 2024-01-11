Orangeville man wins over $90k

Bruce Irvine of Orangeville anted up and went ‘ALL IN’ to win the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot worth $90,082.10 on Dec. 13, 2023. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his POKER LOTTO play and $2 on another one of his POKER LOTTO plays, bringing his total winnings to $95,084.10.

Bruce, a retiree, says this is his first major win and the most he’s ever won before this was $500 with POKER LOTTO. “I enjoy playing a variety of games,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

The 67-year-old father of two and grandfather of four discovered his win while at the store. “I was excited to see I won. I think the store clerk was more excited than I was – she was so happy for me,” he smiled. “My wife is the first person I told, and she was shaking! She is so excited for me.”

Bruce doesn’t have any plans for his winnings yet. “I am still thinking it over.”

“This is so exciting,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Dawson Road in Orangeville.

