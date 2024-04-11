Orangeville Lions raise $40,000 at 25th Annual Home and Garden Show

April 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

It was another successful weekend for the Orangeville Lions Club’s 25th Annual Home and Garden Show.

The Lions reached their fundraising goal of $40,000 and saw just over 5,000 people from April 5 to 7 at the Orangeville Fairgrounds. Those funds will be used for future projects in the community. Past projects the Lions have completed include the Lions Sports Pad on Diane Dr. and the BMX Park on the Alder Parklands.

Yasmine Slater, an Orangeville Lions Club member who helped organize the home show, said both vendors and attendees enjoyed the opportunity to interact in a central space for the three-day event.

“We had a lot of positive feedback for a great show,” said Slater. “A lot of vendors were also happy with the turnout of people and the interactions they were having.”

Overall, the Home and Garden show was successful in providing vendors with the opportunity to show off their products and services, while giving attendees the chance to view a variety of different businesses at one time.

“I just think it’s great for the community to showcase the businesses and it gets everybody out for a jump into spring,” said Slater. “It’s a great weekend to do that.”

The Home and Garden Show not only provides an opportunity for attendees to learn about the various home improvement businesses in the region but also several not-for-profit organizations.

The Orangeville and District Horticultural Society, Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin County, Caledon Meals on Wheels, Dance Orangeville, Dufferin Search and Rescue, Headwaters Friendship Gardens, Girl Guides, Island Lake Rowing Club, Headwaters Nature, and the Monora Bowling Club were in attendance.

“We want to thank the community groups that came out to showcase what they do and how they connect our community,” said Slater. “I think it’s important that, as a community, we support those organizations as well. It was a great opportunity for them to showcase what they do, so they can maybe increase their participation.”

The Lions would also like to thank Cookies by Gia for serving food over the weekend and Dufferin Search and Rescue for handling the parking.

Slater said the Lions are very grateful to all the event’s sponsors, the businesses that purchased booths, and everyone who came out to show their support.

Readers Comments (0)