Orangeville Legion gets $150,000 in funding for commercial kitchen

Ontario Providing Capital Funding to Non-Profit Organizations in Dufferin-Caledon

The Ontario government is providing the Orangeville Legion with $150,000 capital funding through the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s (OTF) Capital grant stream. This funding will help to ensure that the community has safe and ready access to critical programming, activities, and spaces.

“Since 1935, the Orangeville Legion has been an important part of our community and I am pleased that they have received an Ontario Trillium grant,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “This funding will enable the Orangeville Legion to build a new kitchen and make a positive difference as they are able to deliver more services to the community.”

The OTF’s Capital grant stream helps to improve the infrastructure that Ontarians need to thrive. Whether it’s purchasing equipment, building a new space, or completing renovations, retrofits or repairs, these grants support projects that are having a positive impact in Dufferin-Caledon.

“Non-profit organizations across Ontario deliver programming that makes a difference – whether it’s helping people train for new careers, learn new things, or simply connect with those around them,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “That’s why capital grant support is so important. This funding will help ensure these spaces remain the heart of communities across our province.”

Jeff Patterson, Chair of the Orangeville Legion’s Fund-Raising Committee, stated “the $150,000 in funding provided by the Ontario Trillium Foundation will be used to install a fully functional commercial kitchen in our Branch. This positions the Branch to expand its outreach to the community in providing meals for seniors, the disadvantaged and, of course, veterans. In addition, our Branch will be a viable alternative for those in the community needing access to a facility with a commercial kitchen, for service clubs, weddings, memorials and other private functions. The Executive and members of Legion Branch 233 would like to take this opportunity to thank the Ontario Trillium Foundation for its support which positions our Branch to better serve the community for decades to come.”

Capital grants improve access to programs and technology in community spaces, making it easier for Ontarians to participate in community programs. Funded projects:

Improve access to facilities, programs, activities and services

Improve existing spaces and support new build projects

Make programs and services better and more efficient

Make better use of technology.

Please visit the OTF’s website for more information and a full list of Capital grant stream recipients.

