Orangeville incumbent seeking re-election to council

August 11, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville councillor Debbie Sherwood is looking to hold on to her position in the upcoming municipal election.

She said lots has been accomplished by the current team on council and she wants to build upon those accomplishments as one of the six councillors serving Orangeville from 2022 to 2026.

A couple of the highlights Coun. Sherwood noted during the last four years was the transition from Orangeville Police Service to Ontario Provincial Police, reducing speed limits in town, and putting around $30 million into the town’s reserves from the sale of railway lands.

A key reason for running is to ensure a lot of the current projects, such as the building of a new fire hall and transit hub, are completed.

“I want to see all these things come to life and come to fruition and be a part of these really exciting things coming forward in the future,” Coun. Sherwood said.

She told the Citizen she has strong knowledge on municipal governance, having worked as a deputy-treasurer/tax collector for over 35 years.

In that role Coun. Sherwood said she would often hear complaints about high taxes, which has motivated her to be fiscally responsible. She said she feels the current council has been successful in doing that.

“Luckily, during this term of council, we’ve been very fortunate to have what I consider significantly low tax increases,” Coun. Sherwood noted. “I want to continue to strive for that.”

Community engagement and protecting heritage buildings, as a council representative on Heritage Orangeville, has been a priority, she said.

Serving on the Orangeville Business Improvement Association, she’s helped promote shopping in the downtown area and tourism.

When it comes to voting on agenda items, Coun. Sherwood told the Citizen she always tries to make decisions that are in the best interest of the community.

“I don’t have any personal agendas. I feel that I work well with my fellow councillors, and with staff and I think I’m accountable to the residents,” Coun. Sherwood said. “I try to be transparent, I’m not confrontational. We’ve worked really well together, this council team, and I can see that I can work well with anybody in the future.”

Being a long-time resident of the community, Coun. Sherwood said she was initially drawn to the role of councillor out of a passion for helping Orangeville succeed.

“I’ve lived here for 43 years. I’ve had three kids born and raised here, five grandchildren, and I want to continue to promote Orangeville as the best place to live, work and play,” she enthused.

Coun. Sherwood said regardless of who people vote for, it’s important that they have their say in the Oct. 24 municipal election, as the lower level of government directly impacts many aspects of their lives.

“People don’t realize that the most significant level of government that people seem to notice, it’s at the municipal level, and yet it’s the least popular voting [turnout],” she said.

“At the municipal level, people notice if the garbage isn’t picked up, if their street hasn’t been plowed, if the lights aren’t working, or just the services amongst town.”

In her final thoughts, she reflected back on what the town has improved or achieved in the last four years and asks that residents choose her to serve for four more.

“We’ve made many accomplishments with this term of Council, and I still think that there’s more to do,” Coun. Sherwood said. “I am asking for your support so that together we can continue to do great things for Orangeville. I will be an experienced voice on Council.”

Readers Comments (0)