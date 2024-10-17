Orangeville Hallowe’en Haunt Patrol prepares for 5th annual contest

October 17, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Homeowners across Orangeville are going head-to-head in an annual contest for the best-decorated property this Hallowe’en.

The 5th Annual Orangeville Hallowe’en Haunt Patrol (OHHP) is well underway, with the top 10 home and yard displays being judged on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The top 10 homes will bring their A-game as they compete to wow a panel of community judges in several categories, including theme, display layout, special effects, creativity, workmanship, live-action and much more. The top 10 list will be announced on Monday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. through the OHHP Facebook Page.

This year’s judges include three representatives from Orangeville council and a representative from the Orangeville Business Improvement Association. In total, there will be 50 judges of all ages.

Last year’s winner was 18 Church St., the 2022 winner was 172 Lisa Marie Dr., and the 2021 winner was 4 Henderson St.

Each of the winning houses over the last three years featured a live-action experience where the homeowners dressed up in costume, adding extra fright and fun for the people who checked out their properties.

Prizes will be given to the homes that place first, second, and third. There will also be an honourable mention, people’s choice and president’s pick.

OHHP is partnering with Déjà vu Diner (318 Broadway) this year, encouraging families to stop by the restaurant before going out to view the top 10 homes in Orangeville on Oct. 26 and 27.

Déjà vu Diner will be open until 8 p.m. on both days and patrons are encouraged to dress up in costume. Kids meals will be just $2.99 (conditions apply).

The OHHP Facebook Page has gained traction over the last five years, now having over 1,700 followers.

Learn more about the contest online by visiting: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070080250955

