Orangeville Food Bank closed for Feb. 22 due to winter storm

February 22, 2023

The Orangeville Food Bank released a statement saying it is closing today (Wednesday, Feb. 22) at 2 p.m. due to the severe winter weather impacting the region.

The food bank will not be operating this evening.

The organization plans to be open again for regular service tomorrow (Thursday, Feb. 23) for shopping hours between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stay tuned to the Orangeville Food Bank’s Facebook Page to stay up to date: https://www.facebook.com/OrangevilleFoodBank

