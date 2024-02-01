Orangeville Food Bank aims to raise $180k with Coldest Night of the Year

February 1, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Lace up your sneakers and get ready to move.

The Orangeville Food Bank is gearing up to host the 7th Annual “Coldest Night of the Year” (CNOY) walk later this month.

This year’s fundraising goal is $180,000, which would help cover the 40 per cent increase in the demand at the local food bank over the past year.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, with a 2km and a 5km walking route.

CNOY is a national event that benefits charities in the communities where it occurs. Tens of thousands of Canadians step outside the warmth and comfort of their homes to gather to support those in need. It is a family-friendly walk that raises money for charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

Being out in the cold for an extended period when participating in the walk allows participants to better understand and empathize with unhoused individuals stuck out in the cold, night after night.

“Each step we take brings someone closer to safety, health and home. Together, we raise funds for the Orangeville Food Bank, whose commitment and work transforms lives,” said the Orangeville Food Bank in a press release.

The Orangeville Food Bank is a not-for-profit organization that solely relies on food and monetary donations from the community to operate.

The organization supplies over 1,400 people with food each month in Orangeville and the surrounding area through the help of its 180 volunteers.

To register for the event, visit cnoy.org/location/orangeville. Registration is now open. Participants can sign up to start a team, join a team or volunteer.

Walkers over 10 years old can either pay a registration fee of $25 or fundraise to earn this year’s toque. Children under the age of 10 are free. CNOY’s walking routes and registration information can be found on its website.

Hot chocolate and a warm, light meal will be served to all walkers and volunteers after the walk.

Walkers will gather at the Orangeville Food Bank (3 Commerce Rd.) on Feb. 24 to participate in CNOY. Registration for the walk opens at 4 p.m., and the walk begins at 5 p.m. for both the 2km and 5km routes.

Registration closes, and the light meal services take place at 6 p.m.

The routes close, and the meal service ends at 7 p.m.

To sponsor the walk, please contact the Orangeville Food Bank.

Readers Comments (0)