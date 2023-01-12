Orangeville Flyers U18 raise funds for Hockey Fights Cancer

By Brian Lockhart

The players on the Orangeville Flyers U18A hockey team decided to take their sport to another level by contributing both on the ice, and off.

In November, the team decided to put out a good effort and raise funds for Hockey Fights Cancer.

They started out with a goal of raising $500. They were able to secure a couple of sponsors to pay for purple jerseys and socks, as well as some hockey tape and pins.

Team members shared the initiative on social media, and volunteered at the arena selling baked goods, ribbons, and other related items.

Through their efforts, the team managed to raise $2,500 for the good cause.

“This was a pretty big deal for our boys and they were so proud to wear their purple jerseys as cancer has affected so many of our families,” said team manager, Tanya Bottomley. “They worked hard to raise these funds and did a great job volunteering their time and finding sponsors. For many of them, this will be their last year of minor hockey as they move on to college or university, and even though we have not had much success on the ice, they have maintained their positive attitudes and always have a smile walking into the arena. Overall, they are just an exceptional bunch of kids.”

Hockey Fights Cancer is an initiative of the Canadian Cancer Society.

Together with the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players Association, the Hockey Fights Cancer partnership inspires hope and courage for people who are living with, going through, and moving past cancer.

Funds raised through Hockey Fights Cancer provides compassionate support services when they are needed most.

This includes providing accommodations during cancer treatment, transportation to and from appointments, and reliable, trusted information to make life better for people with cancer.

