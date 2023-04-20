Orangeville Farmers’ Market returns for 32nd season this weekend

April 20, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Fresh food, fresh air and free family fun – enjoy it all at the Orangeville Farmers’ Market.

The market opens its 32nd season on Saturday, May 6, at 8 a.m. in downtown Orangeville.

The market will run every Saturday morning until Oct. 21.

“The local food movement has taken hold because consumers recognize the benefits of eating food grown or raised close to home,” said Alison Scheel, general manager of Downtown Orangeville, in a statement on Apr. 19. “If the health, environmental, and economic benefits aren’t compelling enough, the taste will get you every time. Local food tastes better, period.”

Now in its 32nd year of celebrating local food, the Orangeville Farmers’ Market has a long history of offering a wide variety of farm fresh vegetables, fruit, meats, and treats.

The only way to find fresher food closer to home is to grow it yourself, says Scheel.

Local food is being paired with entertainment for the Orangeville Farmers’ Market opening on May 6, with live music and free bucket truck rides available, courtesy of Orangeville Hydro. There will also be the opportunity to treat the kids to some petting zoo fun, free face painting, and a game or two in Alexandra Park, provided by the Businesses and Merchants of Downtown Orangeville.

“Shop the market, chat with friends old and new, and stop for a bite to eat,” said Scheel. “Market Saturdays are special and represent small town living at its very best.”

She’s calling on Orangeville residents to discover the real benefits of a “love local” lifestyle by visiting the market, exploring the small businesses surrounding it, and enjoying all the great things this community has to offer.

Readers Comments (0)