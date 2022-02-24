Orangeville enters next phase of provincial reopening plan

February 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Ontario government announced a further easing of restrictions, effective last Thursday (Feb. 17), resulting in some changes to municipal services.

Masking requirements continue to apply, as does proof of vaccination in some settings.

Recreation

Orangeville’s recreation centres are open for programs.

As of March 1, proof of vaccination will no longer be required upon arrival

Participation capacity limits adjusted per program area

Maintaining two metres social distancing is still required

Wearing of masks remains mandatory while in the recreation centres; masks may be removed for participation in an activity unless otherwise stated

Orangeville’s Customer Service is available by email & phone, seven (7) days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 519-940-9092 or email recreation@orangeville.ca.

Library

Both locations of the Orangeville Public Library are open for public use.

The Mill Street location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Alder Street branch is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Library staff can assist with the printing and lamination of vaccination certificates with a QR code at no charge.

Town Hall

Town Hall will be open with reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and 1-3 p.m. Facilities staff are continuing enhanced sanitization protocols in the building. Online services continue to be encouraged as the primary service delivery model wherever possible. Customer Service is available by phone and email, 519-941-0440 or customerservice@orangeville.ca.

Operations Centre, Lakeview Annex, Transit, Clerk, Building & Planning & Fire

The Operations Centre will be open by appointment only. Please call 519-941-0440 ext. 4500.

Lakeview Annex will be open by appointment only. Remote services continue and in-person Economic Development, Culture and Small Business Enterprise Centre (SBEC) services are available by appointment only.

Transit will continue to operate normally but with a capacity limit of 12 passengers and masks will continue to be a requirement.

Transit passes can be purchased at Town Hall with cash or debit, or online (and picked up at Town Hall).

Visit https://www.orangeville.ca/en/living-here/passes-and-fares.aspx to purchase online.



The Clerk’s Office will provide Commissioner of Oath and marriage license issuing services by appointment only. By-law Enforcement – by-law officers are on duty Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Members of the public are still encouraged to use online services, however, the Town Hall is open for drop-in visits or to arrange appointments.

Fire Services administration and prevention services will be open by appointment only. Burn permits can be obtained by visiting

https://www.orangeville.ca/en/living-here/burn-permits.aspx

