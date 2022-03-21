Orangeville enters final phase of provincial reopening plan

The majority of public health and workplace safety measures will be lifted by the provincial government on March 21, resulting in some changes to municipal services.

Masking requirements will end in most settings but will still be required for patrons of Orangeville Transit.

“Members of the public are reminded that the pandemic isn’t over and people may still opt to wear a mask and are encouraged to get vaccinated,” said the Town of Orangeville in a recent press release.

Recreation

Orangeville’s recreation centres are open for programs.

Participants can still take advantage of pre-registering online in advance for programs such as aqua fitness, lane swims and public swims, fitness classes, public skating, shinny, basketball and pickleball court rentals and walking track (although there is no fee to use the track). Visit https://www.orangeville.ca/en/recreation/recreation.aspx

Customer Service is available by email & phone, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 519-940-9092 or email recreation@orangeville.ca.

Library

Both locations of the Orangeville Public Library are open for public use.

The Mill Street location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Alder Street branch is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Town Hall

Town Hall will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Online services continue to be available, wherever possible. Customer Service is available by phone and email, 519-941-0440 or customerservice@orangeville.ca.

Operations Centre

The Operations Centre will be open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but closed from 12-1 p.m. The office can be reached at 519-941-0440 ext. 4500.

Lakeview Annex

The Lakeview Annex will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but closed daily from 12-1 p.m. Pre-booked appointments required for business registration assistance and in-depth consultations.

Transit

Transit will continue to operate normally but with a capacity limit of 12 passengers and masks will continue to be a requirement. Transit passes can be purchased at Town Hall with cash or debit, or online (and picked up at Town Hall). Visit https://www.orangeville.ca/en/living-here/passes-and-fares.aspx to purchase online.

Clerk

The Clerk’s Office encourages individuals to book an appointment for Commissioner of Oath and marriage license issuing services. By-law Enforcement – by-law officers are on duty Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Building & Planning

Members of the public are still encouraged to use online services; however, the Town Hall is open for drop-in visits or to arrange appointments.

Fire

Fire Services administration and prevention services are open by appointment only. Burn permits can be obtained by visiting orangeville.ca/en/living-here/burn-permits.aspx.

For the statement by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, visit news.ontario.ca/en/statement/1001732/statement-from-ontarios-chief-medical-officer-of-health.

As of the beginning of March, over 12 million Ontarians had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. If you still need your first, second or booster doses, appointments are available and some clinics are accepting walk-ins. Book your appointment at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

Not sure if you should isolate or self-monitor after being exposed to someone who has COVID-19? Take the self-assessment and learn what to do next at covid-19.ontario.ca/self-assessment/.

