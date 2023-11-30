Sports

Orangeville District Secondary School Bears in fourth place in District 4/10 hockey standings

November 30, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boys hockey team has a 2-2 record after winning one game and taking a loss two days later during the most recent week of action on the ice.

The District 4/10 season got underway on Nov. 1 with a 12-game regular season schedule. There are nine high schools entered in District competition this year.

ODDS has shown a strong performance under the leadership of coach Justin Davis over the past few years.

The Bears’ season got underway on Nov. 7 with a game against Centennial Collegiate. It was a close battle, but Centennial got the edge and left the ice with a 5-4 win.

ODSS evened their record when they were up against Centre Wellington District High School on Nov. 15. The Bears shut out CWDHS 2-0 for their first win of the season.

In their first home game of the year, the Bears hosted John F. Ross at Tony Rose Arena in front of a large crowd of hometown fans.

It was a low-scoring game, but when the final buzzer sounded, the Bears had a 2-1 lead for their second win of the season.

The Bears were on the road again two days later when they travelled to Guelph to take on St. James on Thursday, Nov. 23.

This proved to be another close game, with ODSS coming up short by one goal to take a 3-2 loss.

This leaves the Bears with a 2-2 record so far for the season and a fourth-place position in the District 4/10 standings.

In the early going, John F. Ross is in first place in the District standings, followed by Centennial Collegiate, Norwell District, and Orangeville District.

St. James is in fifth place, followed by Erin, Centre Wellington, Bishop Macdonell, and Centre Dufferin from Shelburne.

There’s still a lot of hockey left to go, and those positions could easily change as the season progresses.

The Bears will be back on home ice at Tony Rose Arena on Monday, Dec. 4, when they will host Bishop Macdonell.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.


