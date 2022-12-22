Orangeville council members appointed to new committees

By Sam Odrowski

The composition of advisory committees and boards within the Town of Orangeville has been shaken up.

Orangeville council members were appointed to new boards and committees during a regular council meeting on Dec. 12.

Council members were unanimously appointed as follows:

Coun. Tess Prendergast to the Credit Valley Conservation Authority committee, Orangeville Public Library Board and the Sustainable Orangeville committee.

Coun. Rick Stevens to the Orangeville Public Library Board, Dufferin Provincial Offences Administration Board of Management, Access Orangeville committee and the Fire Services advisory committee

Coun. Debbie Sherwood to Theatre Orangeville’s Board of Directors, Heritage Orangeville and the Homelessness Task Force. She is also the county council alternate for Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor.

Coun. Joe Andrews to the 236 First Street committee, Economic Development and Culture committee and the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion committee, and Homelessness Task Force

Coun. Macintosh will serve as a county council alternate for Mayor Lisa Post.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor to the Orangeville Business Improvement Area Board of Management, Orangeville Police Services Board and Official Plan Steering committee

Mayor Lisa Post to the Orangeville Police Services Board, Official Plan Steering committee and the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.

A new Terms of Reference for each of all of these committees will be presented to Orangeville council at its next regular meeting on Jan. 9.

