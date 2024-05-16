Orangeville council hears proposal for music venue on Town Line

May 16, 2024 · 0 Comments

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local musician has an idea of how to bring the sounds of New Orleans every week to Orangeville.

Church Street resident Robert Armstrong plays the banjo. He’s in a band that has played across the country, he said. And he pitched an idea to Orangeville council during its May 13 meeting on how he and other musicians could have a regular gig in Orangeville.

Armstrong wrote to council in May 2023 and asked for exclusive use of the empty building at 49 Town Line and its associated space for parking.

It’s owned by the municipality and is used by the GO bus service. Armstrong proposed that it could be a live music venue for blues, jazz, and country music once a month.

“Probably on the last Saturday of each month,” he said. “Possibly more at a later date.”

He suggested Wednesday night talent nights and music lessons could also take place there.

“It would also give young people in this area a chance to perform,” Armstrong said.

Regular live music at 49 Town Line would enhance tourism locally, he said.

“With the aging population, the live music we perform is very accepted and we will be giving back greatly to the community,” said Armstrong.

Changes to zoning won’t be required, he said. And even a liquor licence won’t be needed as the events will be booze-free.

He said he’s still working to get a layout of the building, which is about 22 years old. A floor plan is required to determine the occupancy limits.

“I’m sure this venue will be a success,” he said.

“At this time, Mr. Armstrong, we’re not quite ready to make a decision on that building,” Mayor Lisa Post said, and added that his proposal will be revisited.

