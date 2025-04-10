General News

Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival seeking volunteers

April 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Organizers of the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival are looking for volunteers to help make this year’s event a success.

The festival’s 2025 Volunteer Drive kicked off last month, and volunteers are still needed to assist with various parts of the festival.

Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out an application online at orangevillebluesandjazz.ca/volunteer or email Norm Trudeau, the festival’s volunteer coordinator, at norm@orangevillebluesandjazz.ca.

Students can use the volunteer hours they earn at the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival to meet their community service requirements for graduation.

The 21st Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival runs from May 30 to June 1 in downtown Orangeville.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Mono council addresses Fieldstone traffic concerns

By JAMES MATTHEWS Commercial traffic and speeding motorists have become bothersome in the Fieldstone neighbourhood of Mono off Highway 9. Mono resident Ankur Arora asked ...

Butter Tart Festival to bring bakers across the region to Orangeville’s Alder Street Recreation Centre

By Joshua Drakes Butter tart lovers, mark your calendars — Orangeville’s Butter Tart Festival is set for May 3. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ...

Local arts organizations pull ahead to secure three of the five Rotary Community Choice Grants

It was an exciting race to the top. In the hours and minutes leading up to the voting deadline on March 24, four organizations jockeyed ...

Local Peavey Mart closes permanently, hits the real estate market

By JAMES MATTHEWS The building that houses Orangeville’s soon-to-be-closed Peavey Mart is on the market. For the asking price of a cool $8 million, you ...

Residents invited to participate in Earth Day Tree Planting at Mill Creek

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) is holding an Earth Day Tree Planting in Orangeville on April 26. “Join us as we plant native trees and shrubs ...

Orangeville strengthens Bee City status with pollinator conservation efforts

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council is creating a buzz about local bee habitat. In fact, council asked municipal staff during its March 24 meeting to ...

Fight food insecurity in Dufferin County with the 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

By Sam Odrowski As the snow melts and season changes, many residents welcome the return of opportunities for outdoor exercise. Some of the best ways ...

Former Town of Orangeville employees’ personal information impacted by cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville continues to be impacted by a cybersecurity incident that began on Feb. 27. Orangeville’s CAO David Smith told ...

Snap election called as federal government seeks mandate to respond U.S trade war

By Sam Odrowski A snap election has been called for April 28 by Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney, 59, was named Liberal Party ...

County of Dufferin extends Orangeville to Shelburne transit service for three more months

By Paula Brown Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have access to the service as ...