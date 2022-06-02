Optimist Club of Orangeville inducts new life member with special ceremony￼

June 2, 2022

By Isabel Buckmaster

The night Steve Catcher was appointed a life member of the Optimist Club of Orangeville, he dropped a bottle of scotch. A big bottle.

Exiting his car on the way to his life member induction ceremony May 18, Catcher watched slack-jawed as “the bottle fell and smashed all over the parking lot.” But not even that could wipe away his “contagious smile.”

“Well, it’s an honour. I mean, a lot of our club have made it to life member…but it caught me by surprise that’s for sure,” said Catcher, describing his journey to the organization and subsequent nomination as a “natural progression.”

About 30 members total, Catcher was “talked into” joining the Optimists in 2007 after he was sponsored by his friend and fellow member, John Murray.

Catcher previously served in the Orangeville Scouts alongside Murray. The Optimist’s sponsor Orangeville Scouts as one part of the club’s mission and motto to “bring out the best in kids.”

“I think most people would say I’m pretty optimistic, cheerful and, you know, always wearing a smile,” said Catcher. “I mean, my business of course is real estate so you don’t want to go around being a grouch all the time but I’m pretty optimistic about most things.”

Despite holding positions as club treasurer, vice president and serving on the board of directors, in addition to other leadership roles, Catcher didn’t believe he “could be a life member.” But after Catcher’s friends confirmed his eligibility, being a member for over five years and heavily active in the club, they swiftly nominated the humble member who says he “doesn’t have no in his vocabulary.”

Adrian Maes, fellow Optimist and friend of Catcher, will never forget when the group went for dinner at a restaurant in Shelburne, a few years before the scotch incident. Much to his friends’ delight, Catcher ordered a Caesar, the celery falling to the ground before his lips could break the salt rim. The celery was then stepped on repeatedly as he reached to reclaim it.

The club’s official bartender, Catcher, has never lived it down. Whether you’re approaching the bar for a glass of water, wine, beer, or soda, “he knows everyone so intimately.”

“When Steve does get singled – out and recognized for his own accomplishments, his expression of selflessness usually includes ensuring others are equally recognized and appreciated for their contributions at the same time,” said Maes. “With those demonstrated attributes, we can all be assured that Steve will ensure that the Optimist Club of Orangeville will remain a strong organization…for years to come.”

