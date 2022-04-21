Open letter to MPP Sylvia Jones

April 21, 2022

Dear Sylvia:

I have received a notice from the Dufferin-Caledon PC Association requesting funds on

your behalf, for the up and coming June election. For the past number of years I have

contributed to the PC party of Ontario, but this year I am having great difficulty to do it

again because of your plan for the future Highway #413.

There have been several alternative suggestions, but for some reason the PC Party is

still planning to go ahead with the superfluous costs even though there is a less

expensive and easy way to solve the so called transportation problem.

lf you are prepared to make the “right” decision and save the Tax Payers of Ontario an

enormous amount of money, you could simply agree to use the #407 Toll Highway and

eliminate idea of the #413 altogether. Negotiating a special Toll Charge would be the

easiest, cheapest, and quickest solution to the future transportation problem.

Hopefully, you will be able to make the right decision in order to reinstate my support for the Conservative Party.

Yours sincerely,

Paul Ross

Caledon

