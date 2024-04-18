Open call to artists issued for ‘Tapestry of Art and Music’ fundraiser

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An arts non-profit is looking for local artists to participate in an upcoming event.

On April 12, Headwaters Arts announced an open call to artists to participate in this year’s “Tapestry of Art and Music” event.

The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on May 25 at the Alton Mill Arts Centre.

Artists interested in participating in the event can register to receive a free six-by-eight-inch canvas, on which they’re asked to complete a piece of art that depicts how music inspires them.

Headwaters Arts hopes to involve over 100 artists in the project — all of the canvases will be displayed together on May 25, forming one large tapestry, hence the event’s name.

Sue Powell, marketing lead for Headwaters Arts, said artists are often deeply connected to music.

“Favourite songs, lyrics, musicians, instruments, scores, compositions of all genres and concert experiences have a prominent place in artists lives, minds and in their creative process,” said Powell.

Nancy Kluger, chair of the Headwaters Arts Events Committee, said the organization is asking for artists to donate their talent and time to support the local art community. At the Tapestry of Art and Music event, all of the art created by artists will be for sale, with proceeds going to Headwaters Arts.

“We are just so grateful for their generosity and cannot wait for all to see this beautiful tapestry wall of artwork at the event,” said Kluger.

Artists must register to participate at headwatersarts.org by May 11, and can pick up their free canvas from the Alton Mill Arts Centre (1402 Queen Street West) any time.

At the Tapestry of Art and Music event on May 25, festivities will take place under the tented outdoor arts space. There will be a performance from the Achill Choral Society, the unveiling of the art, socializing and more.

At last year’s event, all of the art sold and it was a great success for Headwaters Arts.

