Ontario SPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is back and a great way to help animals in need

March 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

Whether you play to win or just play to help animals in need, there’s a whole lotto reasons to play the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. Tickets are on sale now for the fundraising lottery, which helps animals in need.

The Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery has a guaranteed jackpot of $5,000, but the more tickets sold, the higher the jackpot will grow. The winner of the Ontario SPCA’s first-ever lottery, which took place last fall, took home over $60,000.

Tickets are now on sale for the grand prize draw taking place on Apr. 28. In addition to the grand prize jackpot, there are also extra op-purr-tunities to win!

Get your tickets today to be entered in the early bird draws taking place Mar. 30, Apr. 6 and Apr. 20. You could be the lucky one to fetch $500 in winnings in the early bird draws!

The cost is 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20, or – to celebrate the Ontario SPCA’s 150th anniversary – when you purchase 200 tickets for $40, you’ll receive an additional 150 bonus tickets! Tickets can be purchased online at ontariospcalottery.ca

“The Ontario SPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is an exciting way to potentially win big while also helping animals in need,” says Dawn Lyons, Manager, Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “Think of what you could do with those winnings if you’re our lucky grand prize draw winner!”

The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding and depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals. Funds from the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals.

To learn more, or to buy tickets, visit ontariospcalottery.ca

