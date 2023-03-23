General News

Ontario SPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is back and a great way to help animals in need

March 23, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Whether you play to win or just play to help animals in need, there’s a whole lotto reasons to play the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. Tickets are on sale now for the fundraising lottery, which helps animals in need.

The Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery has a guaranteed jackpot of $5,000, but the more tickets sold, the higher the jackpot will grow. The winner of the Ontario SPCA’s first-ever lottery, which took place last fall, took home over $60,000.

Tickets are now on sale for the grand prize draw taking place on Apr. 28. In addition to the grand prize jackpot, there are also extra op-purr-tunities to win! 

Get your tickets today to be entered in the early bird draws taking place Mar. 30, Apr. 6 and Apr. 20. You could be the lucky one to fetch $500 in winnings in the early bird draws!  

The cost is 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20, or – to celebrate the Ontario SPCA’s 150th anniversary – when you purchase 200 tickets for $40, you’ll receive an additional 150 bonus tickets! Tickets can be purchased online at ontariospcalottery.ca

“The Ontario SPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is an exciting way to potentially win big while also helping animals in need,” says Dawn Lyons, Manager, Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “Think of what you could do with those winnings if you’re our lucky grand prize draw winner!”

The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding and depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals. Funds from the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals.

To learn more, or to buy tickets, visit ontariospcalottery.ca



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Dufferin County encouraging residents to explore forests as weather warms

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The County of Dufferin is encouraging residents to get out and explore the forests found within the region ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters Receives $102,100 Ontario Trillium Grant 

By Sam Odrowski The finances of a local not-for-profit recently saw a significant boost. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin celebrated getting a $102,100 grant ...

Orangeville council hears more can be done to ensure accessibility

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville needs to tend to its handicapped parking signage. That was the message Amaranth resident Keith McKibbon delivered ...