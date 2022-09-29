General News

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society fundraising with 50/50 lottery

September 29, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

A new province-wide lottery from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is helping to raise much-needed funds for animals in their care.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society launched the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery on Monday (Sept. 26), their first-ever province-wide 50/50 lottery.

“We are excited to launch the Ontario SPCA Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. This is a new approach to raising funds for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, which has been helping animals since 1873,” said Dawn Lyons, manager for the Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “This is a rewarding and ‘pawsitive’ way for people across the province to make a real difference in the lives of animals who need our help – just by purchasing a ticket you’ve helped an animal, and you might just hit the jackpots, too.”

Funds raised through the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will help provide urgent care and shelter for homeless animals at the Ontario SPCA’s 12 animal centres as well as support animals across the province through their SPCA’s spay/neuter programs, animal transfers, pet food distribution and humane education.

The draw for the 50/50 lottery grand prize will take place on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., with a guaranteed prize of $6,500. Those who purchase their tickets early will be entered into the Early Bird Draws set for Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, with $500 in winnings up for grabs.

The cost is 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20 and 200 tickets for $40.

To learn more and to buy tickets for the Draws for Paws lottery visit www.ontariospcalottery.ca.

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society fundraising with lottery

By Paula Brown

A new province-wide lottery from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is helping to raise much-needed funds for animals in their care.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society launched the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery on Monday (Sept. 26), their first-ever province-wide 50/50 lottery.

“We are excited to launch the Ontario SPCA Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. This is a new approach to raising funds for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, which has been helping animals since 1873,” said Dawn Lyons, manager for the Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “This is a rewarding and ‘pawsitive’ way for people across the province to make a real difference in the lives of animals who need our help – just by purchasing a ticket you’ve helped an animal, and you might just hit the jackpots, too.”

Funds raised through the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will help provide urgent care and shelter for homeless animals at the Ontario SPCA’s 12 animal centres as well as support animals across the province through their SPCA’s spay/neuter programs, animal transfers, pet food distribution and humane education.

The draw for the 50/50 lottery grand prize will take place on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., with a guaranteed prize of $6,500. Those who purchase their tickets early will be entered into the Early Bird Draws set for Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, with $500 in winnings up for grabs.

The cost is 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20 and 200 tickets for $40.

To learn more and to buy tickets for the Draws for Paws lottery visit www.ontariospcalottery.ca.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Tour De Headwaters raises $53,000 for local hospital

By Sam Odrowski Cyclists across Dufferin–Caledon had a great opportunity to support their local hospital earlier in September.  The 7th Annual Tour De Headwaters fundraiser, ...

Headwaters hospital’s annual gala exceeds $400,000

By Sam Odrowski The local hospital saw incredible success with its annual gala, generating over $400,000 for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF). The funds ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrate 50th anniversary

By Brian Lockhart Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District is celebrating a milestone year in 2022, as they mark 50 years of supporting ...

Autism Speaks Canada Walk returns and raises over $18,000

By Sam Odrowski The 6th Annual Autism Speaks Canada Walk returned to Orangeville over the weekend, raising more than $18,000. Approximately 150 people participated in ...

Lions TV Bingo kicking off in Orangeville and surrounding areas with $3,000 in weekly prizes

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Lions Club’s first week of TV Bingo is starting up next Tuesday (Oct. 4), with $3,000 in weekly cash prizes ...