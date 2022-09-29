Ontario SPCA and Humane Society fundraising with 50/50 lottery

September 29, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

A new province-wide lottery from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is helping to raise much-needed funds for animals in their care.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society launched the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery on Monday (Sept. 26), their first-ever province-wide 50/50 lottery.

“We are excited to launch the Ontario SPCA Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. This is a new approach to raising funds for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, which has been helping animals since 1873,” said Dawn Lyons, manager for the Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “This is a rewarding and ‘pawsitive’ way for people across the province to make a real difference in the lives of animals who need our help – just by purchasing a ticket you’ve helped an animal, and you might just hit the jackpots, too.”

Funds raised through the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will help provide urgent care and shelter for homeless animals at the Ontario SPCA’s 12 animal centres as well as support animals across the province through their SPCA’s spay/neuter programs, animal transfers, pet food distribution and humane education.

The draw for the 50/50 lottery grand prize will take place on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., with a guaranteed prize of $6,500. Those who purchase their tickets early will be entered into the Early Bird Draws set for Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, with $500 in winnings up for grabs.

The cost is 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20 and 200 tickets for $40.

To learn more and to buy tickets for the Draws for Paws lottery visit www.ontariospcalottery.ca.

