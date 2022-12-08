ODSS Marauders boys’ hockey team in third place

December 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Bears are having a good season in a competition that is seeing a real battle between the top three teams in District 4/10 this year.

The Bears’ most recent game pitted them against Bishop Macdonnel Celtics when the teams hit the ice at Tony Rose arena on Monday, Dec. 5.

It was a one-sided game with the Bears’ defence putting a stop to the Celtics and keeping them to the outside.

The ODSS offence played a solid game, getting into the Celtics’ zone and out-deking their defence.

The Bears left the ice with a 14-0 win. It was their fourth win of the season.

The win gives the Bears a 4-3 record for the season and 8 points.

ODDS has scored 30 goals so far this season while allowing only 16 against.

The top three teams in the District are separated by two points.

Centre Wellington District High School is currently in first place with a 5-1 record and 10 points.

In second place, John F. Ross has nine points and a 4-1 record.

ODSS is in the number three spot with eight points. They are followed by Centennial Collegiate and St. James.

There are eight teams in District 4/10 competition this year.

The Bears’ season started with a narrow 3-1 loss to John F. Ross on Oct. 28, then a second loss to Centennial Collegiate on Nov. 8.

They got their first win on Nov. 14, when they won 3-2 over Centre Wellington.

They are now on a winning streak after coming out on top 6-2 over St. James, then winning 5-3 over Bishop Macdonnel, then winning their second game over BMAC.

The Bears have four games left on the regular season schedule with all four games being held on home ice at Tony Rose arena.

Orangeville will be back on home ice on Thursday, Dec. 15, when they will host Centennial Collegiate.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)