ODSS hockey team in second place after win over Erin

January 22, 2024

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears boy’s hockey team is now in second place in the District 4 / 10 standings after a 7-0 shut-out over Erin District High School on home ice at Tony Rose Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The win was almost certain when Erin showed up with only seven skaters on their team, so they couldn’t roll out a second line. The game turned into a shooting gallery for the ODSS team.

After a shaky start to the season that saw the Bears win two and lose two, the ODSS team is now on a four-game winning streak that moved them up in the standings. They now have a 7-3 record and 14 points.

The Bears have two more games in the regular season, and if they win, they could move into first place before going into the playoffs.

The team from John F. Ross from Guelph is in first place in the District after only one loss in nine games.

Norwell District Secondary School is in the number three spot with a 6-1 record and 12 points.

St. James follows them with 12 points and Centennial Collegiate with 11 points.

Centre Wellington District High School is in sixth place with five points and two wins. Bishop Macdonnel is in the number seven spot, followed by Centre Dufferin District High School.

It’s going to be a good playoff series, beginning with an opening round to determine which team will slot in the bottom playoff berth.

From there, the series will go into a quarter-final playoff round with four teams. Those games will wrap up on Feb. 20.

A semi-final round will see four teams battle it out for a chance to go to the final.

The District 4/10 final game will take place on Feb. 28.

The Bears were up against Norwell District on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Tony Rose Arena. Game results were not available at press time.

ODSS will play their final regular season game against St. James on the ice at Tony Rose Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.

